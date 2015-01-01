|
Ayhan D, Mercan N, Doğan R, Yüksel. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
PURPOSE: This study investigated the experiences of healthcare professionals, exposed to physical violence, related to aggressive patients at a psychiatry service. DESIGN AND METHODS: The qualitative study sample consisted of a total of 21 healthcare professionals. The data were collected through in-depth interviews. An inductive qualitative content analysis was used to analyze the data.
Language: en
aggressive patient; experiences of healthcare professionals; physical violence; violence in psychiatry