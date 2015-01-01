Abstract

PURPOSE: This study investigated the experiences of healthcare professionals, exposed to physical violence, related to aggressive patients at a psychiatry service. DESIGN AND METHODS: The qualitative study sample consisted of a total of 21 healthcare professionals. The data were collected through in-depth interviews. An inductive qualitative content analysis was used to analyze the data.



FINDINGS: Three themes, the effects of warning signs of violence, clinical management of violence, and effects of violence, and 13 sub-themes were determined. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: The effects of physical violence on healthcare professionals can be seen and will contribute to planning in this regard.

