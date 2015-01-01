SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gétaz L, Wolff H, Golay D, Heller P, Baggio S. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 303: e114107.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2021.114107

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Disadvantaged populations have an increased risk of suicide and suicide attempts because of the Covid-19 pandemic. To date, few studies focused on people living in detention, who have a high burden of mental health problems and are exposed to severe control measures. Our study investigated whether there was an increase in suicide attempts in prison. Data were collected in the largest Swiss pre-trial prison (Champ-Dollon) for the pre-pandemic and the pandemic periods. We identified a statistically significant 57%-increase of suicide attempts. Mitigation measures, access to mental health care, and access to vaccination are needed to protect this vulnerable population.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide attempts; Self-harm; Prison

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print