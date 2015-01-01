|
Citation
|
Palmer GA, Palmer DG. Psychol. Rep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: This study examined the clinical utility of a single item for anxiety from the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory (NSI) in determining the need for mental health referral for veterans with traumatic brain injury (TBI). RESEARCH METHOD/DESIGN: Three hundred eighty veterans referred for TBI evaluation were administered the NSI and a common anxiety screening measure (Beck Anxiety Inventory; BAI). Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) curve analyses were conducted to determine ideal BAI total cutoff scores for a single item of the NSI pertaining to anxiety (i.e., "anxious or tense").
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; anxiety; veterans; BAI; polytrauma