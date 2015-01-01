Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate whether a history of depression or self-injurious thoughts and behaviors predict elevated BMI and elevated waist-to-height ratio in pre-adolescents.



METHODS: Baseline data were evaluated from a large, nationally representative cohort study of 9- and 10-year-old children (unweighted n = 11,875), the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) study.



RESULTS: In the weighted sample, 10.6 % of children had a history of depression, 7.0% had engaged in non-suicidal self-injury, 13.1% had experienced suicidal ideation in their lifetime, and 1.1% had a history of attempted suicide. 34.1% of children had an elevated BMI in the overweight or obese range and 31.9% of children had a waist-to-height ratio > 0.5. In multivariate analyses, history of depression was associated with elevated BMI and waist-to-height ratio. Furthermore, interactions with sex were found; girls with a history of depression were more likely to have an elevated BMI (OR 1.47, 95% CI: 1.24-1.74) and elevated waist-to-height ratio (OR 1.48, 95% CI: 1.18-1.86) than girls without a history of depression, but no differences were observed between boys with and without a history of depression. Self-injurious thoughts and behaviors were not associated with elevated BMI or elevated waist-to-height.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, nine- and ten-year-old girls with a history of depression were more likely to have an elevated BMI and elevated waist-to-height ratio than girls with no history of depression. These results provide important clinical context in caring for pre-adolescents with a history of depression.

Language: en