Orton E, Lafond N, Skelton DA, Coupland C, Gladman JRF, Iliffe S, Logan PA, Masud T, Timblin C, Timmons S, Kendrick D. Public Health 2021; 197: 11-18.
OBJECTIVES: Falls in older adults cause significant morbidity and mortality and incur cost to health and care services. The Falls Management Exercise (FaME) programme is a 24-week intervention for older adults that, in clinical trials, improves balance and functional strength and leads to fewer falls. Similar but more modest outcomes have been found when FaME is delivered in routine practice. Understanding the degree to which the programme is delivered with fidelity is important if 'real-world' delivery of FaME is to achieve the same magnitude of outcome as in clinical trials. The objective of this study was to examine the implementation fidelity of FaME when delivered in the community to inform quality improvement strategies that maximise programme effectiveness. STUDY DESIGN: A mixed methods implementation study of FaME programme delivery.
Language: en
Falls; Exercise; Intervention; Older adults; Implementation fidelity