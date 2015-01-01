Abstract

PURPOSE: Injury can exacerbate mental health issues in athletes. However, the prevalence of mental health issues is not equivalent to the rate of professional help-seeking, with reluctance to seek-help acknowledged as one of the greatest obstacles in efficient management of mental health issues. The current study aimed to examine perceived barriers and facilitators to professional mental health help-seeking in elite male and female Gaelic footballers post-injury.



METHODS: Male (n = 14) and female (n = 12) elite Gaelic footballers, with a history of moderate or severe injury, were recruited to participate in a focus group. Group discussions began with a written task where participants noted perceived barriers to help-seeking followed by a group discussion of these barriers. Following discussion, participants ranked identified barriers in order of those perceived as most important in stopping a player from seeking help when experiencing mental health issues post-injury. All three tasks were repeated for help-seeking facilitators. Focus groups were audiotaped, transcribed and thematically analyzed.



RESULTS: Lack of education, stigma, negative attitudes to help-seeking and accessibility issues were identified as key barriers to help-seeking among elite Gaelic footballers. Education, the attitudes and actions of others and accessibility were perceived as factors facilitating help-seeking.



CONCLUSIONS: Given the negative psychological responses that can accompany injury, there is a need for facilitation and encouragement of help-seeking among players experiencing mental health issues post-injury. Interventions for reducing the barriers to help-seeking identified in the current study are necessary.

Language: en