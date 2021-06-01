Abstract

Recently, the interactive stepping exercise (ISE) was developed on the basis of square stepping exercise. The aim of this study was to examine the feasibility and effectiveness of ISE on executive function and gait variability among community-dwelling older adults. Fourteen participants were recruited and randomly assigned to the experimental group (n=7) or control group (n=7) and received ISE or home exercise program, respectively, three times a week for 12 weeks. The outcomes included retention rate, attendance rate, Trail Making Test, and dual-task walking. The results showed that participants had high retention and attendance rate for the ISE intervention. Moreover, significant improvement in the part A of Trail Making Test and stride length variability during cognitive dual-task walking after 12-week ISE intervention. The current results suggested that ISE is a feasible and effective intervention on executive function and gait variability in community-dwelling older adults.

