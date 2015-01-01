Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Clavicle fractures and acromioclavicular joint dislocations are very common injuries. However, the combination of both, known as "floating clavicle" is extremely rare, with approximately 40 cases reported. PRESENTATION OF CASE: We report a case of a healthy 51-year-old male who suffered a high-velocity biking accident, with a bipolar clavicle injury (type IV acromioclavicular joint dislocation and proximal clavicle fracture), with concomitant rib fractures and pulmonary contusion. He received early surgical treatment by open reduction and osteosynthesis of the proximal clavicle (distal ulna plate, Protean®) and open reduction and stabilization with a MINAR® implant for the acromioclavicular joint. After an initial one-month immobilization, he started physical therapy. In the 10-month follow-up he presented with a pain-free full range of motion, a good cosmetic result, and radiological consolidation.



DISCUSSION: Bipolar clavicle injury is a rare clinical entity that encompasses a spectrum of combined clavicle fractures, acromioclavicular or sternoclavicular joint dislocations. They are sustained in a high-energy context, and accompanying injuries must be sought. Diagnosis is made through X-Ray and CT. Despite the lack of clinical guidelines, most authors agree on surgical management of at least one of the injuries, with multiple surgical techniques available. There is an emphasis in surgical treatment of the young and active patient. Conservative treatment is associated with poorer results.



CONCLUSION: It is advisable to have a high index of suspicion for floating clavicle in a high-energy trauma patient, given possible life-threatening injuries, and long-term shoulder sequelae. Surgery should be considered in a young and active patient.

