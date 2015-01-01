|
Citation
Moreno-Fenoll IB, Valencia H, Fahandezh-Saddi H, Arruti E. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2021; 85: e106115.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Clavicle fractures and acromioclavicular joint dislocations are very common injuries. However, the combination of both, known as "floating clavicle" is extremely rare, with approximately 40 cases reported. PRESENTATION OF CASE: We report a case of a healthy 51-year-old male who suffered a high-velocity biking accident, with a bipolar clavicle injury (type IV acromioclavicular joint dislocation and proximal clavicle fracture), with concomitant rib fractures and pulmonary contusion. He received early surgical treatment by open reduction and osteosynthesis of the proximal clavicle (distal ulna plate, Protean®) and open reduction and stabilization with a MINAR® implant for the acromioclavicular joint. After an initial one-month immobilization, he started physical therapy. In the 10-month follow-up he presented with a pain-free full range of motion, a good cosmetic result, and radiological consolidation.
Keywords
Acromioclavicular joint; Bipolar clavicle dislocation; Floating clavicle; Panclavicular dislocation; Sternoclavicular joint