Abstract

BACKGROUND: Loneliness has been related to negative physical and mental health outcomes including suicidal ideation (SI). However, it is not clear whether loneliness is equally important for SI in women and men and in individuals of all age groups.



METHODS: Participants were a representative population sample (N=2,450) comprising the entire adult age range (18-95 years). Participants filled out established questionnaires (UCLA Three-Item Loneliness Scale, Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation, Patient Health Questionnaire-4). We tested a multiple linear regression model of SI (controlling for income, living alone, and mental distress) with interaction terms (loneliness x gender, loneliness x age, gender x age, loneliness x gender x age). We also investigated women and men separately.



RESULTS: Women and men did not differ regarding mean levels of SI, but women reported more loneliness. Loneliness was related to SI regardless of participants' gender (β=.410; p<.001). Gender-specific analyses showed that the association of loneliness and SI was especially strong among younger men (loneliness x age within the male sample: β=-.149; p=.014). Living in a shared household was negatively associated with SI in men (β=-.072; p=.019), but not in women. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional study design does not allow for interpretations regarding the direction of effects.



CONCLUSIONS: Besides similarities, the study indicated gender-specific potential risk- and protective factors, i.e. age and living together with others. Young men who report loneliness could be at particularly high risk for suicidal ideation. Gender- and age-specific approaches can contribute to a more precise identification of vulnerable groups in the population.

Language: en