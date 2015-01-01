|
Adinortey MB. J. Ethnopharmacol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
ETHNOPHARMACOLOGICAL RELEVANCE: In the countryside, there are some limitations with the use of venom antisera to manage snake bites. Due to poor access to healthcare and as a result of the difficulty in receiving treatment for cases of snake bites, most rural people in Ghana, a West African country, rely on plant medicine as a first aid to manage cases of venomous snakebite. This calls for more research into the species of plants used to medically manage snakebite envenomation.
Anti-Venom; Envenomation; Ghana; Medicinal plants; Snakebites