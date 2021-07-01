|
Citation
|
Hoffmann JA, Hall M, Lorenz D, Berry J. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To compare emergency department (ED) visit rates for suicidal ideation and/or self-harm among youth by urban-rural location of residence. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective analysis of ED visits for suicidal ideation and/or self-harm by youth age 5-to-19 years (N=297,640) in the 2016 Nationwide Emergency Department Sample, a representative sample of all U.S. ED visits. We used weighted Poisson generalized linear models to compare population-based visit rates by urban-rural location of patient residence, adjusted for age, sex, and U.S. Census region. For self-harm visits, we compared injury mechanisms by urban-rural location.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emergency Medicine; Suicide; Rural Health; Self-Harm