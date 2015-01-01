Abstract

OBJECTIVEs To determine the demographic predictors of suicidal behaviors and measure the association between the spectrum of substance use disorders (SUD) and hospitalization for suicidal behaviors in the adolescent population.



METHODS We conducted a cross-sectional study using the nationwide inpatient sample and included 466,244 adolescent inpatients with psychiatric illnesses. The study sample was sub-grouped into suicidal (N = 182,454) and non-suicidal (N = 283,790) cohorts. The odds ratio (OR) of association for demographic characteristics and comorbid SUD in the suicidal group was evaluated using a logistic regression model witha P-value < 0.01.



RESULTS Our study population included 466,244 adolescent inpatients. Females had higher odds of suicidal behaviors (OR 1.45; 95% CI 1.431-1.470) compared to males. The most prevalent comorbid SUD among suicidal inpatients was cannabis (15.3%) but had a statistically non-significant association with suicidal behaviors (OR 0.98; 95% CI 0.95-0.99). Inpatients with alcohol use disorders had significantly increased odds of association with suicidal behaviors (OR 1.18; CI: 1.142-1.209) compare to other SUD. Among other substances (cannabis and stimulants), there existed a statistically non-significant association with hospitalization for suicidal behaviors.



CONCLUSION Adolescent inpatients with comorbid alcohol use disorders were at 18% higher odds of hospitalization for suicidal behaviors. Our study provides a basis for more research while also suggesting potential avenues for early identification and intervention efforts for comorbid SUD in adolescents requiring psychiatric care to improve their prognosis and quality of life.

