OBJECTIVEs To explore the demographic patterns of hospitalizations related to prescription opioid overdose (POD) and evaluate the mortality risk of association in POD inpatients.



METHODology We conducted a cross-sectional study using the Nationwide Inpatient Sample of 184,711 POD inpatients. A binomial logistic regression model was used to evaluate the odds ratio (OR) of association for mortality risk due to comorbidities (substance use disorders (SUD) and medical complications) in POD inpatients.



RESULTS POD inpatients were majorly females (54.1%), older adults aged 51-75 years (48.5%), whites (81.5%), and from lower household income quartet (32.8%). The most prevalent comorbid SUD among POD inpatients was alcohol (15.7%), followed by cannabis (5.7%), cocaine (4.2%), and amphetamine (1.8%). Comorbid alcohol use disorders had a minimally increased association with mortality but were not statistically significant (OR = 1.036; P = 0.438). POD in patients with cardiac arrest had the highest risk of mortality (OR = 103.423; P < 0.001), followed by shock (OR = 15.367; P < 0.001), coma (OR = 13.427; P < 0.001), and respiratory failure (OR = 12.051; P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS Our study indicates that the hospitalizations related to POD were more prevalent among females, elders between 51 and 75 years of age, whites, and those in the lower household income quartet. The prevalence of prescription opioid use and the hospitalization related to POD remains a significant public health issue. POD inpatients with medical complications were at a higher risk of mortality than with comorbid SUD.

