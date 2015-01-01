|
O'Donnell BF, Skosnik PD, Hetrick WP, Fridberg DJ. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 679904.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
34276500
Aims: Chronic cannabis users show impairments on laboratory measures of decision making which reflect risk factors for initiation and continued use of cannabis. However, the differential sensitivity of these tasks to cannabis use has not been established. Moreover, studies to date have often lacked assessment of psychiatric histories and use of other illicit substances, both of which may influence decision making outcomes. The current study aimed to address these limitations by (1) including multiple types of decision making tasks, (2) implementing the Probabilistic Reversal Learning Task, a measure of decision making under uncertainty, for the first time in cannabis users, (3) including young adult cannabis users with no other psychiatric disorders, and (4) conducting urinalysis to exclude users of other illicit drugs.
impulsivity; cannabis; decision making; delay discounting; Iowa Gambling Task; probabilistic reversal learning