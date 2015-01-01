Abstract

Although rates of substance use are higher in the Canadian territories than the provinces, there is little research on cannabis use. This exploratory study describes cannabis use and related risk behaviours among alcohol consumers in Whitehorse (Yukon) and Yellowknife (Northwest Territories), with comparisons to data from the provinces. Prior to non-medical cannabis legalisation, respondents (n = 387) aged ≥19 were recruited from a study on alcohol labelling to complete an online cannabis survey. Logistic regression was used to compare territorial and provincial data, and correlates of cannabis use in the territories. Forty-seven percent of respondents were past 12-month cannabis consumers, and 15.5% were daily/almost daily consumers, significantly higher than in the provinces (p < 0.001 for both). Dried herb (85.7%) and edibles (58.2%) were most commonly used among consumers. Use of dried herb, edibles, solid concentrates and tinctures was significantly higher than in the provinces (all p ≤ 0.01). Twenty-four percent of respondents had ridden with a driver who had used cannabis, while 31.9% of cannabis consumers had driven within 2h of cannabis use, significantly higher than the provinces (both p < 0.001). Further research should examine the impact of legalisation on cannabis use in the territories, including rural communities.

Language: en