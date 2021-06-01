Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Cannabis Act, introduced in Canada in 2018, legalized the use of recreational cannabis. The impact of the announcement and implementation of this act on patient self-reporting of cannabis use has not been explored.



OBJECTIVE: The study objective was to determine if patient self-reported cannabis use increased after the announcement and implementation of legislative changes to legalize recreational cannabis.



METHODS: A repeated cross-sectional design was used for a retrospective chart review of patients seen at a pharmacist-led primary care clinic. A convenience sample of patient records was divided into 3 panels, corresponding with the preannouncement (November 1, 2013-October 4, 2015), postannouncement (October 5, 2015-October 16, 2018), and postimplementation (October 17, 2018-October 17, 2019) stages of the legalization of recreational cannabis. Search terms used included cannabis, marijuana, marihuana, recreational drugs, natur∗, medicinal, pot, joint, oil, butter, brownies, edibles, cannabin∗, THC, tetrahydro∗, sativa, and indica (∗ = string wild card). The frequency of reporting use and the number of queries related to cannabis were assessed. The analysis of variance test and Pearson correlation (chi-square) were used to compare the 3 panels.



RESULTS: A total of 298 patient charts were included in the analysis. One hundred, 99, and 99 patient charts corresponded with panels 1, 2, and 3, respectively. At each time point, 6%, 8%, and 14% of the patients reported cannabis use (P = 0.03). A statistically significant increase in topical oil use and a decrease in prescription tablet or capsule use between panels 1 and 3 (P = 0.036) were identified.



CONCLUSION: This study found an increase in self-reporting of cannabis use across the 3 consecutive panels. The change in the product formulations used may reflect the various products available. Frontline pharmacists are encouraged to initiate conversations regarding cannabis use as part of routine practice.

