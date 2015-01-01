Abstract

Automobile side door glass squeaks and rattles during use. This abnormal noise can make the driver and occupants irritable and reduce the comfort of the automobile. This reduces the sales of this automobile. This paper analyzes and determines the cause of squeak and rattle during the lifting and lowering process of the side door glass of an automobile. The noise is due to four reasons. One is that the distance between the inner waterproof belt and the automobile side door glass of the automobile is unreasonable, causing excessive friction between the automobile side door glass and the inner waterproof belt during the automobile side door glass up and down movement. Other factors affecting squeak and rattle may be the distance between the automobile side door sheet metal and the automobile side door glass, the thickness of the automobile side door glass and the characteristics of the inner waterproof belt. The first two dimensions are analyzed using the 6 sigma method, and the structure of the inner waterproof belt is improved and the flocking position is adjusted. The squeak and rattle phenomenon is explained using the implicit dynamic analysis method ABAQUS, and the compression load deflection after the installation of the inner waterproof belt is 3-9 N/100 mm. This research completely solves the squeak and rattle problem caused by the up and down movement of the side door glass of the automobile. This research has significance for solving practical engineering problems.

Language: en