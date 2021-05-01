Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the prevalence of probable sarcopenia according to 3 different definitions ("strength, assistance with walking, rise from a chair, climb stairs, falls"- SARC-F score, low grip strength, and the guidelines indicated by the European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People 2 - EWGSOP2) and assess the association of probable sarcopenia with functional disability and falls among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study with 419 older adults. Probable sarcopenia was assessed by 3 definitions: a SARC-F ≥ 4, low grip strength (< 27 kg for men and < 16 kg for women), and the EWGSOP2 criteria. Associations were investigated using Pearson's chi-square test and prevalence ratios were estimated by Poisson regression (P < 0.05).



RESULTS: Of the total, probable sarcopenia was identified in 23.0% of participants (SARC-F ≥ 4 score), 33.7% (low grip strength), and 10.4% (EWGSOP2) according to each different definition. In adjusted regression models, having at least 1 instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) disability and having fallen in the last 12 months were significantly associated with a SARC-F ≥ 4 (prevalence ratio, PR = 1.60; and PR = 2.50, respectively) and EWGSOP2 (PR = 1.78; and PR = 2.19, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: IADL disability and falls were associated with a SARC-F ≥ 4 and the EWGSOP2 criteria (SARC-F ≥ 4 and low grip strength). Probable sarcopenia may be used in clinical practice in order to facilitate the diagnosis of definite sarcopenia and to implement early interventions that could prevent functional decline and falls in older people.

Language: en