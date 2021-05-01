|
Citation
|
Marincolo JCS, Aprahamian I, Corona LP, Neri AL, Yassuda MS, Borim FSA. Osteoporos Sarcopenia 2021; 7(2): 69-74.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Osteoporosis, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34278002
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To assess the prevalence of probable sarcopenia according to 3 different definitions ("strength, assistance with walking, rise from a chair, climb stairs, falls"- SARC-F score, low grip strength, and the guidelines indicated by the European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People 2 - EWGSOP2) and assess the association of probable sarcopenia with functional disability and falls among community-dwelling older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Older adults; Instrumental activities of daily living; Sarcopenia