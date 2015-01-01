Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exergaming (exercise and gaming) is useful in improving balance in various health conditions, yet there is limited research regarding its application in individuals with knee osteoarthritis (OA).



OBJECTIVES: The primary aim of this study was to investigate the feasibility and acceptability of exergaming using Nintendo Wii Fit™ to improve balance and reduce the risk of falls in individuals with knee OA.



METHODS: A mixed-methods explanatory sequential study design was utilized in this study. Participants with knee OA and history of falling participated in a single-group pre-post experimental study design: eight weeks of usual care followed by eight weeks of an exergaming program. This was followed by semi-structured focus groups to determine the acceptability of the study.



RESULTS: The pre-defined feasibility criteria such as recruitment, retention rate (83%), and compliance (78%) were successfully met. The participants found the frequency and duration of the assessment and intervention sessions acceptable. Participants reported enjoying the exergaming, finding it motivating and interactive despite some barriers with technology. No adverse events were reported. There were encouraging results in the clinical outcome measures such as knee muscle strength, balance, fear of falling, and performance of physical function.



CONCLUSION: The study found that it is feasible and acceptable to use Nintendo Wii Fit™ as an exergaming tool to improve balance and decrease the risk of falling in adults with knee OA.



FINDINGS from this feasibility study are encouraging and support the need to conduct a fully powered randomized controlled trial study.

