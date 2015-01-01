Abstract

We aimed to establish and evaluate a standardized emotional situation sentence system (ESSS) relevant to the lives of college students to supplement prior literature and adapt to the needs of emotional research. Two studies were designed for this research; study 1 examined the effect of words in the ESSS and study 2 involved the use of pictures. For Study 1, 778 items were selected by 607 college students and 15 experts. We then tested the scale with 80 undergraduate participants. The ESSS sentences were rated on their degree of valence, arousal, and dominance using a 9-point scale. Cronbach's α (greater than 0.986) of the overall score as well as each sub-score in the three components confirmed the scale's reliability. As seen on a scatter plot, the results suggest that negative emotions (fear, disgust, anger, sadness, anxiety) are convergent and different from the distribution of positive (happiness) and neutral emotions. Study 2 included 30 participants to compare the difference in valence and arousal between the ESSS and emotional pictures. The results indicate that the ESSS is a standardized, situational, and ecological emotional contextual text system, well-suited to invoke emotion in college students. The ESSS has significantly better arousal and potency than pictures; moreover, it can be applied to experimental studies of anxiety-related emotions. However, emotion pictures have shorter response times, and wider application ranges, and they can include more cross-cultural characteristics compared to words.

Language: en