Citation
Edmonds KA, Rose JP, Aspiras OG, Kumar MS. Psychol. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Numerous health behavior models have emphasized absolute risk perceptions as prominent predictors of future behavior and intentions, but more recent research has shown that people also attend to comparative risk information. While most research highlights external (social) comparisons as the primary way people contextualize risk, it is also possible that people use internal comparisons, such as comparing their current risk to their past risk (temporal comparisons) or comparing their risk for one health threat to their risk for another health threat (dimensional comparisons).
Keywords
risk perception; comparative risk; dimensional comparison; social comparison; temporal comparison