Citation
Martínez-Carpio PA, Alvarez M, Fortea R, Bedoya Del Campillo A. Rev. Esp. Sanid. Penit. 2021; 23(2): 86-87.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Sociedad Española de Sanidad Penitenciaria, Publisher Cometa)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Self harm is the intentional direct injury of one's own body without suicidal intention. It is regarded as a non-verbal form of communication used to express suffering. Self injury can also be understood as a way of releasing feelings of anger, rage or emotional pain, since the feeling of physical pain has a mildly tranquilising effect. A number of authors believe that it is a call for attention and help by publicly showing internal suffering. However, some self-injuries are committed for personal benefit and efforts are made to conceal them.
Language: en