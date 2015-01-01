|
Silverstein SM, Daniulaityte R, Getz K, Zule W. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Across the U.S., methamphetamine use is expanding among people who use illicit opioids (PWUIO). Motives for methamphetamine use must be contextualized within the experiences of PWUIO, who may use methamphetamine not only to achieve euphoria, but also as a tactic of self-management. The overall aim of this study is to contextualize lay beliefs, practices, and experiences of methamphetamine use as a form of self-treatment of symptoms related to chronic opioid use among PWUIO in the Dayton Metro Area of Southwest Ohio, an epicenter of the ongoing opioid crisis.
Language: en
opioids; Methamphetamine; qualitative; polydrug use; self-treatment