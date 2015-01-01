|
Citation
|
Giano Z, O'Neil A, Hubach RD. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) show predictive utility concerning binge drinking. However, the literature is limited by 1. a focus on cumulative ACEs with little regard to specific domains, 2. a focus on those with the highest ACE scores, and 3. little consideration for gender differences. These approaches are problematic as ACE categories are fundamentally different, yet little distinction is given to specific ACE domains. The current study investigates which individual and dual ACE domain combinations are associated with binge drinking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Binge drinking; Adverse childhood experiences; ACEs