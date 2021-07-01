Abstract

In the Southern Asian countries, snakebite takes a substantial toll in terms of human life, inflicts acute morbidity and long term disability both physical and psychological, and therefore represents a neglected socio-economic problem and severe health issue that requires immediate medical attention. The 'Big Four' venomous snakes, viz. Daboia russelii, Naja naja, Bungarus caeruleus and Echis carinatus, are prominent, medically important species and are the most dangerous snakes of this region; therefore, the commercial polyvalent antivenom (PAV) contains antibodies against the venoms of these snakes. However, envenomations by species other than the 'Big Four' snakes are grossly neglected, and PAV is only partially effective in neutralizing the venom of these snakes. Many issues confounding effective treatment of snakebite are discussed in this review, and these hurdles preventing successful treatment of snakebite must be addressed. However, in South Asian countries, the pre-hospital treatment and appropriate first aid are equally important to mitigate the problem of snakebite and therefore, these issues are also highlighted here. Further, this review suggests a roadmap and guidelines for the prevention of snakebite and improvement of hospital management of snakebite in these Southern Asian countries.

Language: en