Abstract

BACKGROUND: Football has various educational functions that can strengthen the physique and cultivate students' patriotism and collectivist spirit. However, the characteristics of antagonism and competitiveness of football make it have certain risks.



OBJECTIVE: The study aims to effectively help students clarify the safety of football sports, solve the risks caused by confrontation and competition in football projects, and guide students to exercise healthily and safely.



METHODS: The risks of campus football are identified, evaluated, responded to, and monitored. Specific empirical data and Pareto analysis compile the risk investigation and risk assessment table of campus football, and the prevention measures are put forward.



RESULTS: The older the person is, the higher the possibility of risk occurrence is. The sports risk of boys is significantly higher than that of girls. The human factors and sports environment have the most significant impact on the health risk of football sports. Human factors mainly involve students' lack of discipline, poor safety awareness, low professional level of teachers, and students' lack of enthusiasm.



CONCLUSION: The study requires changing the concept, improving the students' sports risk awareness, strengthening the construction of system and policy, and changing the passive into the active. The study can provide research ideas for the safety and risk management of football sports and promote the popularity of football on the campus.



Keywords: Soccer

Language: en