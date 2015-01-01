Abstract

Research examining the rates, frequency, and impact of harassment and violence that elementary school educators experience from students, parents, colleagues, and administrators is sparse. Over 1000 educators from publicly funded elementary schools in Ontario completed surveys assessing the rate, frequency, and impact of various forms of harassment (e.g., insults, false accusations) and violence (i.e., acts, attempts, and threats of physical violence) in the 2018-2019 school year.



RESULTS showed that educators reported both high rates and frequent incidents of violence and harassment and that the impact of violence and harassment was equitable in terms of physical health, mental health, and classroom learning environment, as well as job performance and commitment.



RESULTS suggest substantially higher prevalence rates than reported in prior, available research.

Language: en