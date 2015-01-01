|
Santor DA, Bruckert C, McBride K. J. School Violence 2021; 20(3): 261-273.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Research examining the rates, frequency, and impact of harassment and violence that elementary school educators experience from students, parents, colleagues, and administrators is sparse. Over 1000 educators from publicly funded elementary schools in Ontario completed surveys assessing the rate, frequency, and impact of various forms of harassment (e.g., insults, false accusations) and violence (i.e., acts, attempts, and threats of physical violence) in the 2018-2019 school year.
Language: en
educators; harassment; mental health; violence