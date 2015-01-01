|
Zhang J, Sun Z, Yu H, Liu M, Yang C. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2021; 147(4): e04021009.
(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Civil Engineers)
Driver's perception error plays a significant role in determining the dynamical properties of a platoon of vehicles driving on a straight road. Therefore, we attempt to understand the role of driver's perception errors for vehicle motion state information in affecting traffic flow oscillations in this study. A real vehicle test experiment indicates that the drivers have different levels of perception errors for velocity and headway of the preceding vehicle in the car-following process. Based on this, an extended full velocity difference (EFVD) model is used to investigate the effects from the driver's perception errors of the preceding vehicle's velocity and headway changes on a road without lane-changing. We incorporated the perception errors of velocity and headway into the EFVD model, and constructed a new EFVD model considering the driver's perception error (EFVDDPE). Moreover, the confidence levels of perception errors for velocity and headway are introduced.
Language: en
Delayed feedback control; Driver’s perception error; Stochastic; Traffic flow stability