Abstract

The coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has affected every aspect of peoples' lives, including their mobility. In this study, the impact of closures related to the pandemic on traffic patterns is assessed for the state of North Carolina and the Commonwealth of Virginia. The results of the initial assessments indicated that the average reduction in traffic volume was 27% across North Carolina and Virginia.



FINDINGS suggest that a slight increase in traffic at the beginning of the stay-at-home orders was followed by at most a 40% reduction after closures. The changes in traffic volumes in terms of road and vehicle classification are most substantial in Interstate routes and for passenger cars and buses. The average recovery rate of traffic volume after the occurrence of the maximum reductions was between 2.3% and 3.4% per week.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en