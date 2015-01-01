SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Goenaga B, Matini N, Karanam D, Underwood BS. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2021; 147(4): 06021001.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Civil Engineers)

DOI

10.1061/JTEPBS.0000518

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has affected every aspect of peoples' lives, including their mobility. In this study, the impact of closures related to the pandemic on traffic patterns is assessed for the state of North Carolina and the Commonwealth of Virginia. The results of the initial assessments indicated that the average reduction in traffic volume was 27% across North Carolina and Virginia.

FINDINGS suggest that a slight increase in traffic at the beginning of the stay-at-home orders was followed by at most a 40% reduction after closures. The changes in traffic volumes in terms of road and vehicle classification are most substantial in Interstate routes and for passenger cars and buses. The average recovery rate of traffic volume after the occurrence of the maximum reductions was between 2.3% and 3.4% per week.

Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Disruption; Recovery; Traffic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print