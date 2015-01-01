SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ma G. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2021; 147(8): e04021042.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Civil Engineers)

DOI

10.1061/JTEPBS.0000545

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Recent advances in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technologies enable autonomous vehicle platoons to better utilize the information of other members in the platoon to achieve the desired longitudinal intervehicular spacing specifications. However, most existing studies adopt a fixed time headway ℎ

Keywords

Autonomous and connected vehicles; Optimization; Robust control; Time delay; Time headway; V2V communications

