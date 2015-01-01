CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Ma G. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2021; 147(8): e04021042.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Civil Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recent advances in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technologies enable autonomous vehicle platoons to better utilize the information of other members in the platoon to achieve the desired longitudinal intervehicular spacing specifications. However, most existing studies adopt a fixed time headway ℎ
|
Keywords
|
Autonomous and connected vehicles; Optimization; Robust control; Time delay; Time headway; V2V communications