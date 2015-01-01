Abstract

This paper presents an in-depth case study of a heavy-haul railway line in Sweden to analyze the twist and longitudinal level geometry defects. A linear model was applied to model the evolution of the amplitude of the longitudinal level defects and twist over time. Despite the effect of the defect shapes on the dynamic track loads, the amplitude of the defects still is the only criterion used for the assessment of geometry defect severity. The application of first- and second-order derivatives to capture information about the shape of defects was investigated in the case study. In addition, the RUSBoost algorithm was used to classify track sections into healthy and unhealthy sections using the imbalance class data set. In this algorithm, the standard deviation and the kurtosis of the geometry parameters were used as explanatory variables. Finally, the abnormal track geometry degradation patterns identified in the case study were explored in detail. The results of the analysis can be used directly in maintenance modeling and used for the purpose of maintenance scheduling.

Language: en