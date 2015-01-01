Abstract

This study assesses the connection between the walking choice and built environment characteristics in São Paulo city, Brazil. Trips to work and school were considered because they are the most representative motives to travel in the city, corresponding to more than 70% of the trips. The traditional logit model is applied, having as the dependent variable the choice for walking and as explicative variables, the built environment and socioeconomic variables. The results indicate that, for the city of Sao Paulo, built environment variables are more relevant at the origin and the dimension most related to walking choice is diversity, probably due to socioeconomic reason. The characteristics of individuals also have significant effects, as well as age, gender and income, and this study concludes that they must be considered in the development of local public policies to encourage walking. Also, in developing countries, the D's theories might have some application limits. Apparently, the theory is applicable to a greater social equality context, and in contexts of grater social inequalities there is no influence of built environment on walking choices.

Language: en