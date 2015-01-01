|
Singleton PA, Park K, Lee DH. J. Transp. Geogr. 2021; 93: e103067.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Direct-demand models of pedestrian volumes (identifying relationships with built environment characteristics) require pedestrian data, typically from short-duration manual counts at a limited number of locations. We overcome these limitations using a novel source of pedestrian data: estimated pedestrian crossing volumes based on push-button event data recorded in traffic signal controller logs. These continuous data allow us to study more sites (1494 signalized intersections throughout Utah, US) over a much longer time period (one year) than in previous models, including the ability to detect variations across days-of-week and times-of-day. Specifically, we develop direct demand (log-linear regression) models that represent relationships between built environment variables (calculated at ¼- and ½-mile network buffers) and annual average daily and hourly pedestrian metrics. We control spatial autocorrelation through the use of spatial error models. All results confirm theorized relationships: There is more pedestrian activity at intersections with greater population and employment densities, a larger proportion of commercial and residential land uses, more connected street networks, more nearby services and amenities, and in lower-income neighborhoods with larger households. Notably, we also find relevant day-of-week and time-of-day differences. For example, schools attract pedestrian activity, but only on weekdays during daytime hours, and the coefficient for places of worship is higher in the weekend model. K-fold cross-validation results show the predictive power of our models.
Built environment; Land use; Pedestrian counts; Pedestrian detectors; Pedestrian traffic