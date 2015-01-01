Abstract

Walking may be the primary mode to access a railway station, yet the walkability around stations has not been well researched. This paper explores methodologies for assessing walkability in urban areas in close proximity to a railway station. To address both the objective environmental characteristics and subjective aspects of walking, walkability indicators were developed with reference to four key criteria: urban form; design of the street; obstacles and traffic safety; and personal perception. Researchers conducted field observations of the urban neighbourhood within a radius of 800 m from selected railway stations. Subsequently, the concept of Walk Score® has been applied to cross-check research findings from the field observations and we have developed an adapted version of 'Walk Score' including traffic noise, pedestrian casualties, road speed limits and air quality. This is a point deduction system of traffic related obstacles from the original Walk Score® which evaluated walkability based on the distance to selected urban amenities. Research reported in this paper forms part of an EU funded project, which compared the accessibility of six railway stations in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands along the Rhine-Alpine Corridor. Using three German case studies, this paper presents key results and discusses the validity and limitation of the methodology.

