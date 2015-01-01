Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Burgeoning research suggests a link between suicidality (i.e., ideation, attempts) and cannabis use; however, little is known about which demographic groups are at increased risk of co-occurring suicidality and cannabis use disorders (CUD). This study tested differences in suicidality, CUD, and their co-occurrence by gender, age, race/ethnicity, and sexual orientation in a nationally representative U.S.



METHOD: Five years (2015-2019) of National Survey of Drug Use and Heath surveys were combined. Multinomial logistic regressions tested demographic differences in odds of suicidality only, CUD only, and co-occurring CUD and suicidality, relative to neither suicidality nor CUD. Covariates included survey year, major depressive episode, and other substance use disorders.



RESULTS: Men had higher odds of co-occurring suicidal ideation and CUD than women (AOR = 2.06). All older age groups reported lower odds of co-occurring suicidal ideation and CUD and co-occurring suicide attempts and CUD than emerging adults (AORs = 0.06-0.39). Black/African American (AOR = 1.42) and Native (AOR = 2.16) adults reported higher odds of co-occurring suicidal ideation and CUD than White adults. Black/African American (AOR = 4.05) and Hispanic/Latinx (AOR = 2.49) adults reported higher odds of co-occurring CUD and suicide attempts than White adults. Gay/lesbian (AOR = 2.04) and bisexual (AOR = 3.16) adults reported higher odds of co-occurring suicidal ideation and CUD than heterosexual adults.



CONCLUSIONS: Men, emerging adults, Black/African American, Native, and sexual minority groups had elevated risk of co-occurring suicidal ideation and CUD. Emerging adults, Black/African American, and Hispanic/Latinx groups had elevated risk of co-occurring suicide attempts and CUD.

