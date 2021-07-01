|
Abstract
PURPOSE: In recent decades, women have achieved greater representation in ophthalmology. Globally, women now constitute about 25-30% of ophthalmologists, and 35-45% of trainees. Nevertheless, women remain under-represented in key areas, including positions of professional and academic leadership and ophthalmic surgical subspecialisation. Furthermore, there is evidence that women in ophthalmology encounter more bias and discrimination across multiple domains than men, including a gender-pay gap that is wider than in many other surgical subspecialties. Women ophthalmologists and trainees report sharply differing training experiences from male peers, including fewer opportunities to operate, more bullying and harassment, less access to mentorship, and contrasting expectations around contributions to family life.
