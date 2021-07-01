Abstract

PURPOSE: In recent decades, women have achieved greater representation in ophthalmology. Globally, women now constitute about 25-30% of ophthalmologists, and 35-45% of trainees. Nevertheless, women remain under-represented in key areas, including positions of professional and academic leadership and ophthalmic surgical subspecialisation. Furthermore, there is evidence that women in ophthalmology encounter more bias and discrimination across multiple domains than men, including a gender-pay gap that is wider than in many other surgical subspecialties. Women ophthalmologists and trainees report sharply differing training experiences from male peers, including fewer opportunities to operate, more bullying and harassment, less access to mentorship, and contrasting expectations around contributions to family life.



DESIGN: Perspective METHODS: An extensive literature search was undertaken to compile and review papers published with a focus on gender equity across ophthalmology, surgery, and medicine.



RESULTS: We identified eight broad domains that were widely discussed: leadership, research and academics, income, surgical exposure and sub-specialization, harassment, career satisfaction, mentorship, and family and marital differences. We have summarized the current research across each of these areas, and discussed possible solutions to reduce the inequities reported.



CONCLUSIONS: This review draws on current research published around representation and experiences of women in ophthalmology and suggests there are opportunities to improve gender inequity.

