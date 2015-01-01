Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The emergence of new drugs for managing suicidal ideation (e.g. ketamine) raises the question of whether suicidal depression (i.e. moderate to severe depression with concomitant suicidal ideation) is a specific depression phenotype. Therefore, this study characterized patients with suicidal depression (baseline clinical characteristics, suicidal ideation and depression evolutions, suicide risk) in two large cohorts of outpatients with depression.



METHODS: LUEUR and GENESE are two large, prospective, naturalistic cohorts of French adult outpatients with depression (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fourth edition, criteria), treated and followed up for 6 weeks. Depression severity was assessed with the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, and suicidal ideation with the suicidal item of the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale. Patients with moderate or severe depression (Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale-Depression subscale score >11) were selected and classified as without suicidal ideation (suicidal item of the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale <2), with moderate suicidal ideation (suicidal item of the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale [2; 3]) and with severe suicidal ideation (suicidal item of the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale ⩾4).



RESULTS: Baseline clinical features were more severe (e.g. higher anxiety and depression scores) in depressed patients with moderate/severe suicidal ideation. Depression remission after treatment was less frequent among patients with severe suicidal ideation. The risk of suicide attempt during the follow-up was threefold higher in patients with suicidal ideation among those 10% had persistent suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: Suicidal depression could be a specific depression phenotype with more severe clinical characteristics, less frequent depression remission, suicidal ideation persistence and higher suicide attempt risk, despite antidepressant treatment. It seems that novel therapeutic strategies could be needed.

Language: en