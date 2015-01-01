Abstract

In late 2019, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan, China. Soon after, cases began to spread globally. This study aimed to examine the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the adult population in the United States. We conducted an exploratory cross-sectional study using an anonymous online survey methodology distributed to participants across 13 states. The data collected included demographical information and outcomes from validated mental health screeners (GAD-7, PHQ-9, and IES-R) to assess levels of anxiety, depression, and stress. A total of 1356 participants completed the survey. GAD-7, PHQ-9, and IES-R levels differed significantly (p < 0.05) according to age, gender, and educational level. There was also significant difference between GAD-7 level as well as IES-R level between healthcare and non-healthcare workers (p = 0.02 and p = 0.028). Overall, this study has helped to garner a better understanding of COVID-19's impact on mental health outcomes.

Language: en