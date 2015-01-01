Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Buses are the most common form of public transport for older adults in developing countries. With over 37 percent of total trips, buses are the principal mode of transport in Dhaka. The majority of older adults are dependent on buses because of their affordability relative to other modes such as auto rickshaw, ride shares and taxis. This study aims to investigate key barriers in accessing buses in Dhaka and the consequences of these barriers to the everyday mobility of older adults. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Thirty participants aged ≥60 years were recruited from two socio-economically different neighbourhoods in Dhaka. We employed a thematic analysis of visual surveys and in-depth interviews to understand older adults' spatial and cultural context and their experiences using buses in their everyday lives.



RESULTS: Boarding and deboarding buses were common barriers for older adults due to overcrowding and traffic congestion. In addition, older adults faced challenges such as ageism, gender discrimination and undesirable behaviour by transport personnel and co-passengers. These barriers affected their independent mobility and influenced their access to work and social life, contributing to their social exclusion.



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: This study illustrates the challenges faced by older adults when accessing public transport and the need to improve access to work, health care, and social life. Inclusive transport policies are essential in low- and middle-income countries to improve the well-being of older adults.

