|
Citation
|
Gichaz M, Winterstein TB, Avieli H. Gerontologist 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The long-term effect of intra-familial sexual abuse for the survivors' parenting, rarely focuses on older women who are mothers of adult children. The aim of the present study was to explore the parenthood experiences of aging women survivors of intra-familial sexual abuse, using the life-course perspective as a conceptual framework. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Interpretive phenomenological analysis was used to analyze the narratives of 19 older women survivors of intra-familial sexual abuse.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Qualitative study; Intra-familial sexual abuse; Life course perspective; Older survivors; Parenthood