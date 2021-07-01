CONTACT US: Contact info
Choudhary S, Kumar P, Prabhakar S, Sharma S. Injury 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
We read with great interest the article by Tsai et al. We appreciate the authors' efforts in comparing overall mortality and morbidity between distal femur (DF) and hip fractures (HF) in the elderly. Although the findings are interesting and informative, there are few aspects that need clarity...
