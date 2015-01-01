Abstract

Previous studies on the walking environment of elementary school students have focused on physical factors such as traffic accidents, safety, and the neighborhood environment. However, scholars have yet to consider the behavioral characteristics of elementary school students, particularly in respect to the relationship between environmental factors and behavioral characteristics in pedestrian route selection and safety. Addressing this gap, this study identifies how neighborhood environment factors and behavioral characteristics impact route selection and satisfaction among elementary school students. Accordingly, this study surveyed 251 elementary school students at three elementary schools in Korea and analyzed the spatial forms of the selected sites. In doing so, this study discerns students' satisfaction with their selection of the shortest or non-shortest route and which environmental factors and behavioral characteristics influenced their selection and satisfaction. Study results have practical implications for policymaking, including valuable insights into the planning of school routes for elementary school students.

