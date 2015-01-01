|
Citation
|
Ortega CAC, Mariscal MA, Boulagouas W, Herrera S, Espinosa JM, García-Herrero S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(13): e7101.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The use of communication technologies, e.g., mobile phones, has increased dramatically in recent years, and their use among drivers has become a great risk to traffic safety. The present study assessed the workload and road ordinary violations, utilizing driving data collected from 39 young participants who underwent a dual-task while driving a simulator, i.e., respond to a call, text on WhatsApp, and check Instagram.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traffic; distractions; drivers; mobile; phone; violations; workload; young