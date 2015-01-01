|
García-Herrero S, Febres JD, Boulagouas W, Gutiérrez JM, Mariscal Saldaña M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(13): e7155.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Multitasking while driving negatively affects driving performance and threatens people's lives every day. Moreover, technology-based distractions are among the top driving distractions that are proven to divert the driver's attention away from the road and compromise their safety. This study employs recent data on road traffic accidents that occurred in Spain and uses a machine-learning algorithm to analyze, in the first place, the influence of technology-based distracted driving on drivers' infractions considering the gender and age of the drivers and the zone and the type of vehicle. It assesses, in the second place, the impact of drivers' infractions on the severity of traffic accidents.
road traffic accidents; aberrant infractions; bayesian network; speed infractions; technology-based distractions; traffic accidents severity