|
Citation
|
Katuwal N, Shrestha DB, Adhikari SP, Oli PR, Budhathoki P, Amatya R, Pradhan M, Adhikari B. PLoS One 2021; 16(7): e0254728.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a global public health issue. Several environmental, psychosocial, behavioral factors along with physical, sexual, and emotional abuse have been associated with suicidal ideation and attempts. Childhood physical, sexual abuse, and health risk behaviors are also associated with suicidal attempts. The suicidal ideation prevalence varied from 1 to 20% and it varied with study population, geography, age group, gender, and other factors. The Beck suicidal ideation scale is an effective tool for assessing the major suicidal ideation with a six cut-off score. MATERIALS AND METHOD: 160 patients who met the inclusion criteria were enrolled into this cross-sectional study after random sampling among the patients visiting the Psychiatric OPD of Shree Birendra Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal. The Semi-Structured Interview Schedule (SSIS), Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (BSS), and Kuppuswamy's Scale were used to collect the data from the patients enrolled in the study. The Chi-square test and binary logistic regression analyses were used to identify and differentiate the factors associated with high suicidal risk.
Language: en