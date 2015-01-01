Abstract

Das "Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality" (CAMS) ist einer von mehreren Interventionsansätzen zur Behandlung von suizidalen Patienten und Patientinnen und wurde weltweit seit 3 Jahrzehnten untersucht und weiterentwickelt. Das CAMS ist auf die Etablierung einer tragenden therapeutischen Beziehung auf Augenhöhe zu einer suizidalen Person ausgerichtet. Der Patient wird aktiv an der Einschätzung seines Suizidrisikos beteiligt und zum "Mitverfasser" seines eigenen suizidspezifischen Behandlungsplans. Das konkrete therapeutische Vorgehen wird durch ein vielseitig anwendbares Instrument, die sogenannte Suizidstatusform (SSF), strukturiert und geleitet. Das CAMS kann von verschiedenen therapeutischen Berufsgruppen sowie bei Patienten und Patientinnen mit unterschiedlichen Diagnosen angewandt werden. Die Wirksamkeit im Hinblick auf eine Verringerung von Suizidgedanken, der allgemeinen psychischen Belastung und Depressivität sowie auf eine Zunahme von Hoffnung und Zuversicht ist mittlerweile empirisch gut belegt.The "Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality" (CAMS) is an intervention approach for the treatment of suicidal patients that has been studied and developed for three decades around the world. CAMS is focused on establishing a continuing therapeutic relationship at eye level with a suicidal person. The patient is actively involved in assessing his or her suicide risk and becomes the "co-author" of his or her own suicide-specific treatment plan. The specific therapeutic procedure is structured and guided by a versatile instrument called the Suicide Status Form (SSF). CAMS can be applied by different therapeutic professional groups to patients with different diagnoses. Its effectiveness in reducing suicidal ideation, general psychological distress and depressiveness, and increasing hope and confidence is now empirically well established.

