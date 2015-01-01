Abstract

Vision-based structural displacement methods allow convenient monitoring of civil structures such as bridges, though they are often limited due to the small number of measurement points, constrained spatial resolution, and inability to identify the acting forces of the measured displacement. To increase the number of measurement points in vision-based bridge displacement measurement, this study introduces a front-view tandem marker motion capture system with side-view traffic counting to identify the force-inducing passing vehicles on the bridge's deck. The proposed system was able to measure structural displacement at submillimeter resolution on eight measurement points at once at a distance of 40.8-64.2 m from a front-view camera. The traffic counting system with a side-view camera recorded the passing vehicles from two opposing lanes. We conducted a 35-min experiment for a 25 m-span steel road bridge with hundreds of cars passing over it and confirmed dynamic displacement distributions with amplitudes of several millimeters when large vehicles passed.

