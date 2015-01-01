Abstract

The information propagation of emergencies in social networks is often accompanied by the dissemination of the topic and emotion. As a virtual sensor of public emergencies, social networks have been widely used in data mining, knowledge discovery, and machine learning. From the perspective of network, this study aims to explore the topic and emotion propagation mechanism, as well as the interaction and communication relations of the public in social networks under four types of emergencies, including public health events, accidents and disasters, social security events, and natural disasters. Event topics were identified by Word2vec and K-means clustering. The biLSTM model was used to identify emotion in posts. The propagation maps of topic and emotion were presented visually on the network, and the synergistic relationship between topic and emotion propagation as well as the communication characteristics of multiple subjects were analyzed. The results show that there were similarities and differences in the propagation mechanism of topic and emotion in different types of emergencies. There was a positive correlation between topic and emotion of different types of users in social networks in emergencies. Users with a high level of topic influence were often accompanied by a high level of emotion appeal.

Language: en