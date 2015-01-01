Abstract

In order to explore the changes that autonomous vehicles on the road would bring to the current traffic and make full use of the intelligent features of autonomous vehicles, the article defines a self-balancing system of autonomous vehicles. Based on queuing theory and stochastic process, the self-balancing system model with self-balancing characteristics is established to balance the utilization rate of autonomous vehicles under the conditions of ensuring demand and avoiding an uneven distribution of vehicle resources in the road network. The performance indicators of the system are calculated by the MVA (Mean Value Analysis) method. The analysis results show that the self-balancing process could reduce the average waiting time of customers significantly in the system, alleviate the service pressure while ensuring travel demand, fundamentally solve the phenomenon of concentrated idleness after the use of vehicles in the current traffic, maximize the use of the mobile vehicles in the system, and realize the self-balancing of the traffic network while reducing environmental pollution and saving energy.

