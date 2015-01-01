Abstract

Knowledge of the forces applied to the pedals during cycling is of great importance both from the point of view of improving sporting performance and medical analysis of injuries. The most common equipment for measuring pedal forces is usually limited to the study of forces in the sagittal plane. Equipment that measures three-dimensional forces tends to be bulky and to be incorporated into bicycles that are modified to accommodate it, which can cause the measurements taken to differ from those obtained in real pedalling conditions. This work presents a device for measuring the 3D forces applied to the pedal, attachable to a conventional bicycle and pedals, which does not alter the natural pedalling of cyclists. The equipment consists of four gauges located on the pedal axis and two on the crank, controlled by a microcontroller. Pedal forces measurements were made for six cyclists, with results similar to those shown in the literature. The correct estimation of the lateral-medial direction force is of great interest when evaluating a possible overload at the joints; it will also allow a comparison of the effectiveness index during pedalling, showing the role of this component in this index from a mechanical standpoint.

Language: en